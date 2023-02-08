Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.34

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $58.09 million and $5.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004721 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003904 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,933,188 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.