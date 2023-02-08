ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0062

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $446,829.41 and approximately $15,418.17 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

