Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is Varde Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Varde Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,611 shares during the quarter. Ashford Hospitality Trust accounts for 4.3% of Varde Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Varde Management L.P. owned 6.31% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

