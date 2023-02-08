Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 3,282 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AC. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Articles

