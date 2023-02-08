Augur (REP) Price Hits $7.47 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Augur has a market capitalization of $82.13 million and $16.32 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.47 or 0.00033173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
