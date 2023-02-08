Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 9525414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $960.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
