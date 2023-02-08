Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11).

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

