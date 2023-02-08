Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.