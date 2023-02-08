Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 3,947,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,891,750. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

