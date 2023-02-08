Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 10,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,979. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

