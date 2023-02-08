Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 21,129 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

