Barclays Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $108.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

NYSE CLX opened at $151.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

