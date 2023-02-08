Barclays Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $257.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

ENPH opened at $228.46 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.26 and a 200-day moving average of $279.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.