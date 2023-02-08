Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 61.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

