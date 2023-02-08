Bellevue Group AG Acquires 10,657 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after buying an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,512. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $670.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

