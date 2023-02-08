Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.54% of Insulet worth $85,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 1.1 %

PODD stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,767. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.