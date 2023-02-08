Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $52,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HCA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. The company had a trading volume of 219,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $2,045,681.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,165 shares of company stock worth $21,223,175. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.