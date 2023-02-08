Bellevue Group AG Has $22.16 Million Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,617 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 263,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 576,125 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

AXSM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 237,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,262. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

