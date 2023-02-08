Bellevue Group AG Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $36,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 108,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,121. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

