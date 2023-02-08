Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,725 shares of company stock worth $9,721,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 123,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

