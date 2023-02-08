Bellevue Group AG Sells 25,826 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,826 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.24% of Teladoc Health worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 1,000,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,648 shares of company stock worth $162,615 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

