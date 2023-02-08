Bellevue Group AG Sells 4,978 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.38% of Legend Biotech worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 170,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,255. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

