Bellevue Group AG Sells 817 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $27,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,064. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

