Bellevue Group AG Sells 94,567 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,567 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $76,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,314 shares of company stock worth $14,452,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.25. 112,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.44.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

