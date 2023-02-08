Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 439.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 28.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,200,000 after acquiring an additional 201,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.18.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.65. 781,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

