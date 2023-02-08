Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $500.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 42.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

