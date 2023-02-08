BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.28

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 52271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 102.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTXQ)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.