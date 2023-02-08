BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of BRIG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.40) on Wednesday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of £42.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,335.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
