BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BRIG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.40) on Wednesday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of £42.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,335.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

