BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 190 ($2.28).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.76) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 19th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

