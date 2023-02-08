Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 751,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

