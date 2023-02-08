Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

