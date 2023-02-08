Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.