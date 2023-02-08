Blair William & Co. IL Sells 139,101 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $31,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

