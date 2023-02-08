Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

