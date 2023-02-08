Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.