boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.43) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

