Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Boral Stock Performance
Shares of BOALY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Boral has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $21.07.
About Boral
