Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Boral Stock Performance

Shares of BOALY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Boral has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Get Boral alerts:

About Boral

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.