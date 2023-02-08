Boston Partners Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $634,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 216,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

