Boston Partners Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 6.61% of Everest Re Group worth $681,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

RE traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.11. 15,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.40.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

