Boston Partners Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.72% of Huntington Bancshares worth $517,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 255,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 523,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,272,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

