Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $543,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $376.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.