Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.80% of Qorvo worth $387,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

