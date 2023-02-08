Boston Partners Sells 2,510,041 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,319,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510,041 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $457,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. 242,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,051. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

