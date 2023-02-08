BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

BRSP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 101,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.72.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

