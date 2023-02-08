BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 448,954 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BrightView Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BrightView by 121.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

