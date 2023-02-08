Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $11.18

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 10,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AVDX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

