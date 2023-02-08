Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $16.45

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

