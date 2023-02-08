Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $61.20

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

About Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

