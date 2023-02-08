Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $43.59

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 199.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 495,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 683.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

