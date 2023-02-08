Brokers Set Expectations for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Elekta AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

About Elekta AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

(Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.