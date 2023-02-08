Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE BIP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 63,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,053.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

